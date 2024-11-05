Nevis High Court Registry announces temporary closure on November 07

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 05, 2024)- The following is a public notice from the Registry of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (St. Christopher and Nevis) (Nevis Circuit):

The High Court Registry informs that its office will be closed to the general public from Thursday, November 07, 2024, to facilitate a staff training workshop.

The office will resume operation at 8:30a.m. on Friday, November 08, 2024.

Apologies for any inconvenience which may result due to this closure.