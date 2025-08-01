Nevis Holds Annual Interdenominational Service to Pray for Protection During 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 01, 2025)- Government officials, religious leaders, and members of the public gathered recently for the annual ecumenical service to seek divine protection for Nevis and the wider region during the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

The interdenominational service, convened by the Nevis Christian Council and the Nevis Evangelical Association in collaboration with the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), was held at the New Testament Church of God in Bath Village, Charlestown.

Cabinet members of the NIA and other dignitaries joined pastors and clergy from various denominations who led heartfelt prayers for safety, strength, and guidance throughout the hurricane season.

In opening remarks, Pastor Eversley Pemberton welcomed attendees and reminded them of the purpose of the gathering.

“We join our hearts and minds and wills together to ask God’s divine protection on us, on our islands, during the Atlantic Hurricane season. May this service help us as we continue to pray not only today, but throughout the season for God’s protection.”

Father Robert Ratajczak of the Catholic Church of Nevis offered a moving prayer invoking God’s proven power to protect His people.

“As you preserved Noah in the Ark, as you calmed the storm for your disciples we trust in your power to protect us. May this season proclaim again that even the winds and the waves obey him.”

Other religious leaders also offered intercessions for national recovery efforts, for the safety and wisdom of government and disaster officials, and for the resilience of emergency responders and the wider community.

Mr. Brian Dyer, Director of the Nevis Disaster Management Department (NDMD), used the opportunity to educate attendees on the 2025 storm forecast and the importance of readiness. He shared that Colorado State University has predicted an above-average season, with 23 named storms, 11 hurricanes, and five of those likely to become major Category 3 or higher hurricanes.

He emphasized the increasing severity of tropical cyclones due to climate change, warning, “The national meteorological office has advised that as a result of the effects of climate change tropical cyclones have become stronger, thus impacting lives and livelihoods with more devastation.

“Prepare your homes and stock non-perishable food, survival kit and personal supplies well in advance, protect your loved ones and pets before, during and after any storm, and assist family, neighbours and the community in the event of disaster.”

The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially runs from June 1 to November 30, with peak activity usually occurring between late August and September.

The NIA and religious leaders are encouraging the public to remain spiritually grounded and physically prepared as the season unfolds.