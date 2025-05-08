Nevis Hosts Empowerment Retreat for Counsellors and Social Workers from Across the Federation

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 08, 2025) – As part of its observance of Counselling Awareness Month, the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Department of Social Services’ Counselling Care Unit recently hosted a professional retreat for counsellors and social workers from across St. Kitts and Nevis.

The event was held under the theme “Empowering to Empower” and aimed to highlight the critical role of mental health professionals while also offering a space for rest, reflection, and renewal.

The retreat brought together practitioners from both islands, creating a supportive environment where participants could share their experiences, reconnect with colleagues, and focus on their own emotional well-being. With a strong focus on self-care and capacity building, the event underscored the growing need for wellness among those who provide care to others.

Ivorcia Browne of the Counselling Care Unit spoke to the value of the retreat, describing it as a much-anticipated gathering that allowed counsellors and social workers to reset and support each other.

“Each year, we look forward to coming together like this. The nature of counselling work can be deeply emotional and, at times, draining. These retreats give us a chance to let our guard down, talk openly about what affects us as professionals, and build each other up. It’s something we believe is necessary, and we’re committed to making it an annual tradition.”

The event also served as a platform for recognizing the complex challenges faced by those in the field, including the emotional toll of the work, limited resources, and the growing demand for mental health services.

Deputy Director of Social Services Kim Singh reaffirmed the Ministry of Social Development’s commitment to strengthening the counselling profession across the Federation. She emphasized that the theme “Empowering to Empower” speaks to the dual journey of caring professionals- one where they must nurture their own resilience in order to be effective in their roles.

“We understand that this work is not easy,” Singh stated. “You are often required to navigate difficult emotional terrain while carrying the weight of others’ challenges. This retreat is an opportunity for you to reflect, recharge, and reconnect with the reasons you chose this path. You cannot give from an empty cup, and we want to ensure you are supported.”

She also expressed deep appreciation to the staff of the Counselling Care Unit, praising their compassion, commitment, and continued service to the people of Nevis.

The retreat featured Therapist Michelle Blake as the main facilitator. Blake led sessions under the theme “Strengthening Ourselves to Strengthen Our Care”, focusing on practical strategies for personal wellness, stress management, and professional sustainability. Her interactive sessions provided attendees with tools to reinforce their emotional health and remain grounded in their work.

Participants expressed gratitude for the opportunity to step away from their daily responsibilities and engage in meaningful dialogue with colleagues from across the Federation.

As mental health remains a growing priority globally and within the Federation, initiatives like this retreat highlight the NIA’s commitment to building a more resilient, supported network of professionals who are equipped to meet the evolving needs of the communities they serve.