Nevis Hosts Exclusive Tourism Event at Martha’s Vineyard to Attract Elite Travelers

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 19, 2025)- The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) continues to sharpen its tourism strategy, shifting away from mass marketing to more targeted and intimate engagements, with a growing emphasis on the lucrative Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) sector.

Premier and Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Mark Brantley, recently led a delegation from the Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) to Massachusetts, where the team hosted a networking event at Martha’s Vineyard- an affluent summer colony popular with high-net-worth individuals. The event drew over 100 guests, including celebrities and top-level executives.

“I was pleased that we were able to host just over 120 affluent African Americans at a private villa on Martha’s Vineyard. I had the opportunity to engage this diverse group on the attractiveness of Nevis as a destination for travel, second home ownership and long-term investment. The event was well received, and we gave away two trips to Nevis,” Premier Brantley shared.

Explaining the shift in strategy, he noted, “We’re not going to as many trades shows etcetera… we are not engaged in any mass marketing or any scattershot approach… instead we are focused on events where it’s all about Nevis, everywhere you look it’s about Nevis. So while that event may only have 100 people it’s a 100 people focused on Nevis, so that’s the approach that we’re taking because we think it’s a better expenditure, it’s better spend for our money.”

As part of this renewed focus, the NTA is building out a concierge service designed specifically for VIP guests within the MICE industry. This sector encompasses a range of professional events and represents one of the fastest-growing niches in global tourism.

“This new initiative will focus on that type of activity. We are heavily focused on the affluent African American market. We recognized that there was a gap in our marketing that we’re not attracting enough African Americans. Since our main market is the East Coast of the United States and there are many wealthy African Americans along that corridor, we thought that it was useful if we re-engage,” the Premier said.

To support this push, the NIA appointed American broadcast executive and television talk show producer Candi Carter as Nevis’ Diversity Ambassador. “She has made great strides in that regard,” he added.

With this strategic pivot, Nevis is positioning itself as a premium destination for both leisure and professional gatherings, while strengthening ties with affluent markets that align with the island’s long-term vision for sustainable tourism growth.