Nevis Hosts Historic First Forum on Climate Finance for Island Jurisdictions at GSIS

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 30, 2025)- Nevis proudly hosted the 1st Forum on Climate Finance for Sub-National Island Jurisdictions (SNIJs) & Overseas Territories today, May 30, at the scenic Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park, gathering global and regional leaders, climate finance practitioners, and development experts for a full day of strategic dialogue and innovation.

Held on the margins of the Global Sustainable Islands Summit (GSIS) 2025, the forum served as a landmark platform to advance climate resilience and financial equity for island territories often sidelined by traditional funding mechanisms.

In his welcome address, the Honourable Mark Brantley, Premier and Minister of Finance of the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), spoke passionately about the structural barriers SNIJs face and the need for bold, customized solutions.

“Today marks a pivotal moment in our collective journey toward climate resilience. As Premier and Minister of Finance of the Nevis Island Administration, I stand before you not just as your host, but as a fellow advocate who has witnessed firsthand both the challenges and the possibilities that define our island communities.

“We gather here because we share a common understanding: traditional climate finance mechanisms have not been designed with our specific circumstances in mind. Our subnational status, our geographic isolation, our small economies, and our disproportionate vulnerability to climate impacts create a perfect storm that demands innovative, tailored financial solutions.”

Joining Premier Brantley in delivering opening remarks were Bianca Peters, Liaison Cabinet Special Envoy for Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba, and Vanessa Toré, Director of Foreign Economic Cooperation for the Ministry of Economic Development of Curaçao. Their contributions helped set the tone for a day centered on regional solidarity, shared learning, and systems change.

The forum featured rich discussions and presentations from a diverse range of speakers and organizations. James Ellsmoor, CEO of Island Innovation, offered an insightful overview of the typology of SNIJs, while Aike Krips of Bunders Lok Advocaten provided legal context on international frameworks affecting these jurisdictions. Lina Tode, Regional Coordinator for Green Overseas, presented practical strategies for leveraging existing climate finance mechanisms, and Angela Burnett Penn of the Government of the British Virgin Islands shared a detailed case study of the Virgin Islands Climate Change Trust Fund.

A high-level roundtable featured perspectives from leaders including Lou Leon Guerrero, Governor of Guam, Chris Lee, State Senator from Hawaii, Albert Bryan, Governor of the US Virgin Islands, and Hon. Crenston C. Buffonge, Parliamentary Secretary within the Office of the Premier of Montserrat. They were joined by Hon. Zhavargo Jolly of the Turks and Caicos Islands, Quincia Gumbs-Marie, former Minister of Sustainability and Environment in Anguilla, and Rebecca Fabrizi, the UK’s Envoy for Small Island Developing States.

The day’s agenda also included interactive workshops on climate finance solutions, with the support of development and philanthropic institutions such as the Caribbean Development Fund, the Inter-American Development Bank, the Caribbean Biodiversity Fund, Myriad USA, and Republic Bank. Sessions focused on topics including diaspora investment, blended finance, and public-private collaboration.

A key milestone of the forum was the launch of the SNIJ Climate Coalition and the unveiling of the “Nevis Agenda,” a forward-looking framework to support climate advocacy, financial access, and cooperation among island jurisdictions. These initiatives are intended to build momentum leading into COP30 in Brazil.

The forum concluded with a closing session summarizing the day’s key insights and proposals, followed by a networking reception that celebrated the collective resolve and leadership of the global island community.