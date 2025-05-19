Nevis Hosts Successful STEPCaribbean Conference, Charts New Course for Wealth Management and Estate Planning

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 19, 2025) – The 2025 STEPCaribbean Conference, hosted by STEP Nevis, concluded successfully after convening over 130 trust and estate practitioners from May 14–16.

The annual gathering, held at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort and Royal Beach Casino, brought together industry leaders, legal experts, and wealth advisors from across the Caribbean, Latin America, and beyond to examine the future of the wealth management and estate planning industry.

Participants engaged in breakout sessions, panel discussions, and networking events that addressed emerging trends, regulatory shifts, and innovative strategies designed to preserve and grow wealth across generations.

Delivering the welcome address, Mrs. Hélène Lewis, Legal Advisor to the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) and Chair of STEP Nevis, emphasized the timely relevance of the conference theme, “Navigating the Future – Building Legacies.”

“We gather once again to share insights, strengthen connections, and shape the future of our industry. In the dynamic landscape of wealth management and estate planning, we stand today at a crossroads where innovation, regulation, and global trends are colliding to disrupt the old paradigms impelling us to shape a new path forward.”

She added that the profession goes far beyond asset management, emphasizing that its true purpose lies in securing long-term stability and prosperity for future generations.

“Wealth management and estate planning are not simply about managing assets—they are about ensuring longevity, stability, and prosperity for generations to come. How we as advisors adapt, evolve, and lead today will define not only our legacies, but those of our clients and their successors as well.”

Among the keynote speakers was Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley, TEP, who also serves as Minister of Finance in the NIA. Drawing on his extensive experience in the region’s financial services sector, he delivered a compelling address titled “International Finance Centres – Lynchpins of the Global Economy.”

“The question really is, do international financial centres (IFCs) help or hamper the global economy? The answer depends on the perspective and purpose. Critics often portray IFCs simply as tax havens… However, from the vantage point of a jurisdiction like Nevis—where I serve as Premier and Minister of Finance- it is my experience that these centres have played a vital and constructive role in the global economy.”

The conference concluded on a high note with a vibrant Cultural Night Cocktail Reception at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park in Nevis on Friday, May 16, where delegates experienced the warmth and cultural richness of the island.

The 2025 STEPCaribbean Conference affirmed Nevis’ continued role as a regional leader for expertise and innovation in wealth and estate planning, while charting a forward-looking course for the future of the industry.