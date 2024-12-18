Nevis Island Administration Higher Education Financial Assistance 2025 application process open

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (December 17, 2024) – The following is a public announcement by the Nevis Island Administration Ministry of Human Resources:

The Nevis Island Administration (NIA), Ministry of Human Resources is pleased to inform that financial assistance applications are now being accepted from persons wishing to pursue higher education and are interested in receiving assistance.

Financial assistance will be assessed in alignment with the Government’s priority areas, the strategic areas of the country, and the applicant’s contribution to the country upon completion of studies.

Applicants must adhere to the following guidelines to be considered for assistance:

A cover letter addressed to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Human Resources, requesting financial assistance. The letter should also state:

The course of study; Why do you wish to undergo the specified field of education and how will such training influence your professional development; How will your professional development contribute to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis; and The commencement date and expected duration of studies.

An original University Acceptance Letter (university applicants who have not yet received acceptance letters are encouraged to still apply, providing there is evidence that the university has received your application). A breakdown of course fees from the respective university. A completed Financial Assistance Application Form. Birth Certificate or Certificate of Citizenship – must be a Nevisian (by birth or citizenship).

Kindly note that financial assistance awardees will be required to fulfill bonding obligations with the NIA.

All applications must be received by the Ministry of Human Resources by Friday, March 21, 2025.

For additional guidance, please contact the following persons at the Ministry of Human Resources:

Shelly Liburd (Mrs.) shelly.jones-liburd@niagovkn.com

Corissa Griffin (Ms.) corissa.griffin@niagovkn.com

Shanola Murrey-Gill (Mrs.) shanola.murrey-gill@niagovkn.com

Tel. No.: (869) 469-5521 Ext. 5163/4/6