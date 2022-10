Nevis Island Assembly to sit October 18

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 15, 2022) — A sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly is scheduled for Tuesday, October 18, 2021, from 10 a.m. at the Assembly Chambers at Hamilton House on Samuel Hunkins Drive in Charlestown.

According to the Order Paper dated October 13, 2022, circulated by Ms. Myra Williams, Clerk of the Assembly, Hon. Mark Brantley, Minister of Finance, will seek leave to introduce and have read a first time the Nevis Business Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022; and the Nevis Limited Liability Company (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

During the Public Business segment of the sitting, the Minister of Finance will seek to have both Bills read a second and third time.

The sitting will commence with the Formal entry of the Hon. Farrel Smithen, President of the Nevis Island Assembly, followed by Prayers. Then will come the Motion for the Approval of the Order Paper as circulated; Messages from the Deputy Governor-General; Announcements by the President; Papers to be laid; Statements by Ministers; Personal Explanations; Introduction of Bills and First Readings; and Public Business before the Adjournment.

The sitting will be broadcast live on Nevis Television (NTV) channel 99, nevistvonline.com, NTv Go App, Nevis Television Facebook page and Nevis Newscast YouTube channel.