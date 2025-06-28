Nevis Limited Partnership Bill, 2025 to get a First Reading in the Nevis Island Assembly

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 28, 2025)– The Nevis Limited Partnership Bill, 2025 has been scheduled to go before the Nevis Island Assembly during the July 03, 2025 sitting.

According to the Order Paper, of which notice has been given, the Honourable Premier Mark Brantley, Minister of Finance in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), will have the Nevis Limited Partnership Bill, 2025 introduced and read a first time.

The Nevis Island Assembly is scheduled to convene at the Nevis Island Assembly Chambers at 10:00 a.m.