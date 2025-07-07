Nevis Mango Festival 2025 Delivers Exceptional Turnout and Culinary Excellence at “For the Love of Mangoes” Showcase

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 07, 2025)- The 11th annual Nevis Mango Festival has once again proven to be a resounding success, drawing large crowds and delivering a weekend rich in flavour, culture, and celebration.

From July 4th to 6th, the island of Nevis was transformed into a mango lover’s paradise, as residents and visitors alike immersed themselves in a three-day culinary journey celebrating the island’s treasured fruit.

The festival’s signature event, “For the Love of Mangoes,” took place on Sunday, July 6 at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational (MGR) Park. The culinary showcase featured over 50 chefs from across Nevis, who presented inventive sample dishes and beverages inspired by the island’s more than 40 varieties of mangoes. Tickets to the event were sold out across nearly every tier, and there was a strong turnout from patrons across Nevis and neighbouring St. Kitts.

Premier the Honourable Mark Brantley, Minister of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), praised the festival’s execution and its growing impact.

“The 2025 Nevis Mango Festival was nothing short of spectacular. ‘For the Love of Mangoes’ truly reflected the culinary talent, cultural richness, and community spirit that make Nevis such a special place. I was particularly pleased to see so many visitors from St. Kitts joining us, and I commend the dedicated staff of the Nevis Tourism Authority for the tremendous effort they put into organizing this first-class event. They continue to enhance the festival’s reputation as one of the premier summer experiences in the region.”

The Nevis Mango Festival is more than just a celebration of fruit-it is a showcase of Nevisian creativity and hospitality. Throughout the weekend, attendees enjoyed events such as the Pinney’s Beach Bar Crawl, the Mango Passport island-wide food tour, mango-themed competitions, and a lively concert finale at the ‘For the Love of Mangoes’.

A special highlight was the participation of celebrity chef Bryant Terry, a James Beard Award-winning author and chef, who led a gourmet Supper Club at Golden Rock Inn and hosted an interactive chef masterclass focusing on plant-based and mango-infused cuisine.

As the festival continues to grow in scope and popularity, it remains a shining example of Nevis’ unique blend of agriculture, tourism, and culture, offering locals and visitors a one-of-a-kind experience that is as flavourful as it is unforgettable.