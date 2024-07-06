Nevis Mango Festival launches 10th Anniversary events with an Inaugural Evening

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 05, 2024)- The 10th anniversary of the Nevis Mango Festival was officially launched with an Inaugural Evening event at the Nevis Botanical Gardens on Thursday, July 4.

Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley, Minister of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) declared Mango Festival 10 officially launched and said he is impressed with the extended line-up of activities planned for the 2024 hosting of the event.

He highlighted the improvements to the pinnacle event of the festival, For the Love of Mangoes, at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park including a VIP area dubbed the Mango Lounge, hydration stations, multiple entrances, fifty chefs preparing samples of various mango-themed dishes, designated exits, capping the number of tickets sold for the event, chefs’ competition, and the introduction of a Mango Concert featuring a host of local artistes.

“So we expect patrons are going to have a wonderful time for the signature event, For the Love of Mangoes, on Sunday,” he said.

Premier Brantley said while the festival continues to gain popularity outside of Nevis, it has become an integral part of the island’s tourism product that promotes the talents, creativity and hospitality of the Nevisian people.

“The Mango Festival is very much our thing and we have designed it in a way that our people are involved in every step. The 50 chefs who will be on the ground for the festival those are 50 local persons, entrepreneurs, creatives, who are doing special dishes, special drinks, just for you and for your enjoyment. So we have something to suit everyone.

“The idea is really for you to come out have a great time with us for Mango Festival.”

CEO of the Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) Mr. Devon Liburd welcomed guests to the event and outlined the festival’s history, the growth over the years and where the event is headed in the future.

He said as the event achieves the milestone anniversary the NTA is seeing increased momentum in meeting its objectives. These include the promotion of local agriculture, attracting international exposure for the island, boosting inter-island and intra-regional travel, and providing an injection of revenue to local entrepreneurs and by extension, Nevis’ economy.

Celebrity chef for this year’s Mango Festival Mr. Shorne Benjamin hosted a Master chef class, which was followed by local entertainment. Guests also enjoyed a variety of mango-infused sample dishes and drinks to cap off the evening.

Nevis Mango Festival 2024 continued on Friday, July 05 with Mango Mania at the Indian Castle Fruit Orchard, and Beach Bar Crawl on Pinney’s Beach. On Saturday, July 06 patrons can enjoy an island-wide food tour, followed by Four Seasons Mango Restaurant Supper Club, and the festival culminates with the grand finale, For the Love of Mangoes, on Sunday, July 07.