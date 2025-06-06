Nevis Poised to Lead as a Model for Sustainable Development Among Small Island Developing States, Says SDGs Consultant

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 05, 2025)- “Nevis has the potential to become a model for sustainable development among Small Island Developing States (SIDS),” said Kevin Hope, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Consultant, during a recent high-level meeting on the island with Acting Premier the Honourable Eric Evelyn.

The June 03 meeting also included Cosbert Woods, United Nations Country Coordination Officer for St. Kitts and Nevis, and Vittorio Hendrickson, Communications Specialist, and followed a successful stakeholder workshop in Nevis. The meeting marked the start of a Voluntary Local Review (VLR) of Nevis’ progress toward achieving the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

Hope praised Nevis for its strategic approach and called the island a leading example.

“We’ve seen evidence in Nevis, as a small island it’s agile, it’s responsive and it’s already aligning a number of its initiatives with the Sustainable Development Goals…By actively reviewing your progress and identifying gaps through the Voluntary Local Review, stakeholders can target actions that will improve the quality of life for all Nevisians and set a replicable example for the region.”

Commenting on the fruitful meeting, Acting Premier Evelyn assured that Nevis remains committed to the Sustainable Development Goals and fully supports the Sustainable Island State Agenda of the federal government.

“We discussed, among other things, food, water and energy security, health, education, housing, and culture. We continue to build Nevis in a sustainable way. We believe that we have been doing quite a lot … and that we have numerous bright spots on Nevis in terms of our journey towards the 2030 Agenda. This meeting has inspired me, and I’m sure it will inspire the NIA to continue to do more to ensure that the people of Nevis have the standard and quality of life that they deserve.”

Woods underscored the significance of the Voluntary Local Review, stating, “What we’re doing with the government of Nevis is actually very pioneering… It’s the first time a local review is being done within the Eastern Caribbean and Latin American region.”

He noted that the VLR process will not only capture Nevis’ local context but will also help guide other nations and federations in implementing sustainable development strategies.

Woods also acknowledged Nevis’ ongoing efforts in key areas including environmental conservation, geothermal energy exploration, and social protection.

As consultations continue throughout the month, the NIA and its partners aim to deepen engagement across all sectors of society including government, civil society, NGOs, and youth, ensuring a holistic and inclusive approach to sustainable development.