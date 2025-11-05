Nevis Police Appeal for Unity and Community Action Against Crime and Violence

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 05, 2025)- Divisional Commander for District C (Nevis), Superintendent Alonzo Carty, is urging members of the Nevis community to stand together and take an active role in the fight against crime and violence, following two recent gun-related incidents in the Combermere area.

In a show of solidarity, officers from the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) District C (Nevis) joined the Combermere Methodist Church’s recent anti-violence march, lending their support to community-led efforts to curb violent crime on the island.

Superintendent Carty emphasized the need for open dialogue, cooperation, and faith-based support to combat crime, encouraging residents to speak up and reach out to the police.

“If there are shootings and homicides taking place in your communities, one would tend to be quiet, but we are saying events like these, calling on the police, saying something to the police, calling on your neighbour, calling on your parliamentary representative, that is what we are looking for. I believe that if we continue in that vein, we will make a significant dent in this issue of crime,” he said.

He continued, “We are not going to hide from it. We can’t deal with this thing alone. And so even if it means kneeling at your bedside at night to whisper a prayer for the police and for the work that we do in the community, I ask you, please, pray for us.”

Superintendent Carty also acknowledged that while law enforcement plays a central role in maintaining safety, the police cannot succeed without community support. He noted that many of those involved in criminal activity are family members or people well known within their communities, and urged parents and guardians not to be afraid to step in and guide them.

He encouraged residents to rely on their faith and on one another, stressing that collective effort is essential in addressing crime. Supt. Carty said the police are prepared to lead the charge, but they need the community’s full support to make a lasting difference.

He further encouraged residents who may have concerns about police interactions to bring them directly to his office.

“Sometimes maybe the feedback you got from the police is a bit of a turnoff, but I ask you, if there are any issues, find my office and we can deal with whatever issue you may have. We are one community, and we have one responsibility.”

Superintendent Carty reaffirmed the RSCNPF’s commitment to protecting all citizens and expressed optimism that, with community partnership and prayer, Nevis can overcome the challenge of violent crime.