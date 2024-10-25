Nevis Premier the Honourable Mark Brantley pays official visit to Bermuda to Strengthen Historic Tie

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 25, 2024)- Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley has arrived in Bermuda to rekindle and strengthen the historic bonds between his country and the Bermudian people.

Premier Brantley and wife Sharon were greeted at the L.F. Wade International Airport by St. Kitts and Nevis Honorary Consul Mrs. Louise Tannock and a small group of friends who are citizens and friends of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“We are truly grateful for such a warm welcome to this beautiful island and I thank the Bermuda government for extending all courtesies to us on our arrival. I look forward to a packed day of engagements on Friday including an historic town hall meeting with citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis, descendants of Kittitians and Nevisians and friends of St. Kitts and Nevis in Bermuda,” the Premier said, noting it was his first visit to the island.

It is estimated that more than 50 percent of Bermudians are of St. Kitts and Nevis descent, highlighting a deeply rooted connection between the two countries. Premier Brantley has actively worked to reinforce these ties, seeing a future of shared growth, investment, and cultural exchange between Nevis and Bermuda.

“Bermuda has done incredibly well. We admire very much what this small island has achieved in terms of its economy and its efficient governance. There is a great deal we can learn from Bermuda, and much that we can engage in, especially as we focus on investment and reconnecting our communities.”

Central to the Premier’s mission is the vision of fostering a symbiotic relationship between Bermuda and Nevis, enabling mutual growth.

“We believe it’s time for Bermuda to consider ways to support our development, just as we once contributed to Bermuda’s growth through our shared human capital,” he emphasized.

Beyond residency, investment opportunities in Nevis, and also the sister island of St. Kitts, abound. Premier Brantley cited real estate as an attractive sector, with a recent project by a Bermudian demonstrating the accessibility and potential of the market. Additionally, the Premier expressed a desire to enhance collaboration between both territories in sectors like business, finance, and sports, noting that both communities share a love for cricket and aspirations for a world-class financial services sector.

As the government continues to develop policies that attract Bermudians and members of the broader diaspora, Premier Brantley emphasized the value of engagement and reinvestment within the Caribbean.

“Our diaspora is uniquely positioned to help our country grow. With the right policies, we can encourage those connected to us to return, invest, and help us realize our shared potential”

The Premier invites all interested Bermudians to attend today’s town hall meeting to learn more about St. Kitts and Nevis, its future, and the opportunities for Bermudians to reconnect with their heritage.

The meeting will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Christ Anglican Church Hall in Devonshire, where he will outline the benefits and opportunities Nevis offers for Bermudians, including investment prospects and easy residency options for those seeking to deepen their ties with the Caribbean nation.