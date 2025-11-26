Nevis Schools Dominate Taiwan ICDF National Recycling Competition 2025

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 26, 2025)– Nevis captured top honours in the Taiwan ICDF National School Recycling Competition 2025, with St. John’s Preschool and the Violet O. Jeffers Nicholls Primary School (VOJN) emerging as winners for their outstanding recycling achievements.

The awards recognised the schools across St. Kitts and Nevis’ performance in the early childhood, primary, and high school categories for collecting the highest amounts of recyclables, mainly plastic bottles.

At a closing ceremony held at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort ballroom on Monday, November 24, a teacher and student representative from each school accepted a winning plaque and gift card presented by the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan).

St. John’s Preschool led the early childhood category with 257.35 pounds of recyclables collected. Combermere Preschool placed second with 225.86 pounds, followed by Charlestown Preschool in fourth place and Inez France Preschool in sixth, securing four Nevis institutions in the top ten.

In the primary school division, VOJN amassed an outstanding 2,161.70 pounds of recyclables to take first place. Charlestown Primary finished fifth, Cecele Browne Integrated School seventh, St. Thomas’ Primary eighth, and Elizabeth Pemberton Primary ninth. VOJN was also declared the overall winner on Nevis for the highest average total recyclables collected per student, recording 36.02 pounds per child.

Honourable Senator Jahnel Nisbett, Minister of Health in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), praised the initiative and emphasised the importance of engaging children in environmental responsibility from an early age. She said it was a strategic approach to involve young children in recycling so they can educate their parents and help build a society of responsible citizens committed to protecting the environment.

“I want to congratulate all of the schools and students who took up the call and participated in this exercise. I want to extend thanks to the team at the Taiwan Technical Mission and ICDF,” she said, noting they actively reached out in their effort to increase participation on the island this year.

“I’m happy to report that our participation exceeded 40 percent, up from 17 percent the previous year. While that is good however, I think that we need to get to 100 percent. Every school, every parent, every organisation should participate collectively in recycling because it takes each and every one of us.”

She also extended thanks to the Nevis Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA), which partnered with the NIA to support the initiative.

Mr. Hsein-Yu Chung, Secretary of the Republic of China (Taiwan), congratulated the winners and participating schools and encouraged them to continue to recycle after the competition.

“I would like to congratulate all of the winners today. Let’s continue working together to protect our planet. Please keep recycling. Keep protecting your environment and keep encouraging your family and friends to practice recycling. All of you are recycling ambassadors and environmental heroes of St. Kitts and Nevis.”

Mr. Roy Y.H. Lo, Leader of the Taiwan Technical Mission in St. Kitts and Nevis, congratulated the government ministries on St. Kitts and on Nevis who spearhead the initiative as well as students, teachers, and parents for their part.

“Let us continue working together to advance environmental protection and sustainable development in St. Kitts and Nevis,” he said.

Other officials making addresses included Honourable Senator Dr. Joyelle Clarke, Minister of Sustainable Development, Environment for St. Kitts and Nevis, and Mrs Lisa Pistana, Permanent Secretary of Education in the government of St. Kitts and Nevis.

This year marked a record 55 participating schools- 17 from Nevis and 38 from St. Kitts, collecting some 450,000 pounds of materials for recycling.

During the ceremony, the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) also donated 396,000 t-shirts made from recycled materials to the participating schools, reinforcing the shared commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship.

The competition highlighted the growing dedication of students, teachers, and communities across both islands to protecting the local environment and promoting a culture of responsible recycling for generations to come.