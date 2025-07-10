Nevis Set to Shine during St. Kitts-Nevis Restaurant Week 2025 with More Than Two Dozen Restaurants Participating

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 10, 2025)- With more than two dozen restaurants already registered, Nevis is poised to take centre stage in the upcoming St. Kitts-Nevis Restaurant Week, scheduled for July 17 to 27, 2025.

At a recent press engagement, Premier the Honourable Mark Brantley, Minister of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), emphasized the strong showing from Nevis and the value of the event for the local economy and culinary community. He also outlined the broader purpose of the initiative.

“We have already two dozen restaurants in Nevis signed up to be a part of Restaurant Week and we look forward certainly to engaging with them.

“The objectives are to promote local consumption of local produce; encourage healthy, organic eating; stimulate business for local eateries during the traditional off season; and stimulate creativity among cooks and chefs who demonstrate novel and intuitive ways of using local ingredients selected.”

St. Kitts-Nevis Restaurant Week is an annual celebration of the Federation’s vibrant culinary culture that invites locals and visitors alike to enjoy specially curated menus featuring a local theme ingredient.

This year’s featured ingredient is tamarind, and all participating restaurants will offer special Restaurant Week menus that highlight creative uses of the tart and tangy fruit. Menus will be available at fixed prices in four categories- two levels of three-course dinners, dinner specials, and lunchtime specials.

In addition to the widespread restaurant participation, Nevis will host two signature events during the week. The first is an R&B Tamarind Brunch at Queen City Bar & Grill in the heart of Charlestown on Saturday, July 19. The second is the Tropical Twist Dinner at The Heritage Café, located at the Nevisian Heritage Village, on Thursday, July 24.

Encouraging the public to take part, Premier Brantley said, “So of course we’re asking you to go out and support these events and just really enjoy all that Nevis has to offer. There is a lot that is there and that we can enjoy.”

A full list of participating restaurants and their Restaurant Week menus is available at www.restaurantweek.kn.