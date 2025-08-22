Nevis Showcases Rich Culture as Minister Evelyn Leads Delegation to CARIFESTA XV

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 22, 2025)– Deputy Premier and Minister of Culture in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), the Honourable Eric Evelyn, is leading a 29-member contingent from Nevis to participate in the Caribbean Festival of Arts (CARIFESTA) XV, which officially opens today, August 22, in Barbados.

The delegation departed Nevis on Thursday, August 21, to join their counterparts from St. Kitts, representing the Federation on the regional stage.

CARIFESTA, the Caribbean’s premier cultural showcase, is a celebration of creativity and connection that highlights music, dance, drama, visual arts, literature, culinary arts, and more. Staged every two years in different Caribbean nations, the 2025 edition is the first since 2019, following interruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s festival runs from August 22 to 31 under the theme “Caribbean Roots; Global Excellence.”

Minister Evelyn highlighted that the Nevis contingent reflects a wide range of artistic talent.

“Most of this contingent is part of the Honeybees String Band, and we also have some vocalists, some pan players, some for visual arts, we have some students and also some teachers. We also have one of the most famous Mocko Jumbies, so I can say Nevis will be very well represented.”

Speaking on the broader significance of the festival, he emphasized CARIFESTA’s role in cultural exchange and collaboration.

“CARIFESTA is all about a melting pot of cultures from across the region. You have people representing virtually every aspect of culture. All of the Caribbean will be coming together to showcase their talent. It gives persons from the different islands an opportunity to network with other players in the creative economy… and perhaps even go to perform in a different country. So it’s a great opportunity for all Arts from the Caribbean islands to come together and network in one place.”

Looking ahead, Minister Evelyn said the contingent was especially anticipating the ‘Country Nights’, when St. Kitts and Nevis would have the opportunity to showcase the very best of their contributions to CARIFESTA.

The Nevis group will participate in events focused on Visual Arts, Dance, and Folklore presentations, joining with cultural ambassadors across the Caribbean to promote the richness of Nevisian and Kittitian heritage.