Nevis Signs Onto the Gustavia Appeal in Support of Regional Cooperation in Waste Management

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 12, 2025) – Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley, has reaffirmed the island’s commitment to environmental sustainability and regional solidarity by signing the Gustavia Appeal- an initiative aimed at fostering collective action in waste management across Caribbean island territories.

Premier Brantley signed the Letter of Intent during the 7th Annual CARIBAVIA Conference held in St. Barths from June 10-12, 2025. The conference gathered regional leaders, environmental advocates, and aviation stakeholders to address shared challenges and explore cooperative opportunities.

“This signing underscores the need for us in the subregion to collaborate more closely on issues affecting us all. Protecting our environment, dealing with waste disposal, addressing mitigation and adaptation efforts for climate change are all critical challenges that are common to small islands in our region. Sharing ideas and learning from each other are critical if we are to achieve sustainability for our region,” Premier Brantley stated.

By signing onto the Gustavia Appeal and the “Zero Waste in the Caribbean” initiative, Nevis joins other island governments in acknowledging the pressing environmental, social, cultural, economic, and public health impacts of waste. The Letter of Intent emphasizes the importance of creating a structured and sustained framework for collaboration to address these challenges.

The cooperation envisioned through the Gustavia Appeal will be grounded in mutual respect and regional solidarity, including regular, transparent sharing of technical data, ongoing projects, strategies, studies, technologies, and practical feedback on waste reduction and disposal methods. Each participating territory commits to this exchange to strengthen regional capacity and effectiveness in public policymaking.

This regional framework aims to generate practical, context-sensitive solutions tailored to the unique realities of island states, while fostering synergies that serve the wider Caribbean.

Through this historic joint commitment, Nevis and its regional partners affirm their shared dedication to shaping an environmentally sustainable future rooted in trust, transparency, and cooperative action.