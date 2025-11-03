Nevis to Observe Remembrance Day with interdenominational service

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 03, 2025)– Nevis will observe Sunday, November 09, 2025, as a national day of remembrance for those members of the armed forces who lost their lives in the wars of 1914 -1918 and 1939 -1945.

The Premier’s Ministry informs that Remembrance Day will be commemorated with the annual interdenominational service at the War Memorial Square, Charlestown, starting at 8:00 a.m.

The general public is advised that the service will commence with a two minute period of silence signaled by a gun salute at 8:00 a.m.

All persons, whether attending the service or not, are asked to observe this moment by keeping the silence, which includes the halting of all vehicular traffic.

The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) appreciates the understanding and cooperation of all.

All school children who will be attending the service are advised that school buses will commence pick up at 6:40 a.m. from the usual pick up points and will leave the War Memorial, Charlestown, at 9:00 a.m.

All are asked to be guided accordingly.