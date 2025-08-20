Nevis Water Department Issues Disconnection Notice

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 20, 2025)- The following is a notice from the Nevis Water Department regarding the Disconnection of Water Services:

The Nevis Water Department wishes to inform the public of the disconnection of water services for customers with high/overdue balances. Disconnection commences on Wednesday, 17th to Tuesday, 30th September, 2025.

All outstanding balances must be settled by Friday, 12th September 2025.

Kindly note that a reconnection fee of $150.00 will be charged to all disconnected accounts. All arrears and the Reconnection Charge must be settled before your services can be reconnected. Please also take note that a fee of $1,800.00 will be applied to your account if your meter is tampered with, and if damaged, an amount of $2,300.00 will be applied to your account.

Reconnections will be executed within 24 hours of payment but will not be available between 3:00 p.m. on Fridays and 8:00 a.m. on Mondays.

If you have any inquiries regarding your billing statements, please visit our main office at Solomon Arcade.

Please also use the following contact details if you wish to view your balance online or require assistance from our customer service department:

Website: https://neviswaterdepartment.com

Email: neviswaterdepartment@gmail.com

Online Payment Portal: https://epay.neviswaterdepartment.com

Contact#: (869) 469-5979

Contact#: (869) 469-5521 Ext: 5180/5181

Thanks for your kind cooperation and understanding.