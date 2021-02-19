Nevis Water Department reminds customers of disconnection exercise

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 19, 2021) — The following is an announcement from the Nevis Water Department regarding its disconnection exercise.

The Nevis Water Department wishes to advise all of its valued customers that disconnections would be conducted throughout the island of Nevis from March 01, 2021.

Customers who are in arrears for more than 90 days are encouraged to settle their outstanding amounts on their water bills on or before the above-mentioned date.

We look forward to your kind co-operation and understanding during this time.