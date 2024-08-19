Nevis Water Department to replace inoperative meters in some areas

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 19, 2024)- The Nevis Water Department (NWD) has announced that it will be replacing several inoperative water meters throughout its system network.

According to a notice from the NWD, the exercise seeks to replace meters that are currently not working with new units.

“As part of our commitment to providing you with the best service and ensuring accurate billing, the Nevis Water Department will replace old water meters throughout our service area. This initiative will enhance our system’s efficiency and improve water conservation efforts,” the NWD informed.

“Thank you for your cooperation and understanding as we work to improve our services.”

The NWD team will be in the areas Golden Rock, Cherry Garden, Jessups Village, and Jones Estates effective Tuesday, August 20, through Friday, August 30, 2024. Consumers whose meters will be changed out and those in close proximity may experience brief interruption to their service during the process.

Customers with any questions or concerns regarding the meter replacement process are encouraged to contact the NWD customer service department at (869) 665-9061 / (869) 765-5319 or neviswaterdepartment@gmail.com.