Nevis’ Youngest Citizens Bring Colour and Joy to Charlestown for Annual Child Month Parade

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 13, 2025)– Hundreds of preschoolers from across Nevis marched proudly through the streets of Charlestown on Friday, June 13, in a vibrant display of creativity and culture during the annual Child Month Grand Parade and Fun Fair.

Clad in colourful costumes that reflected Nevisian heritage and a wide array of future professions- from doctors and firemen to chefs and police officers- the children captured the spirit of this year’s Child Month theme: “From Tiny Steps to Giant Strides, Celebrating Child Month with Pride!”

The parade forms a key part of the activities commemorating the 40th anniversary of Child Month in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Minister of Education and Youth in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), Senator the Honourable Troy Liburd, commended the Ministry and Department of Education for their dedication to early childhood development.

Addressing participants at the start of the parade, he said, “As you know, education begins at birth- our children start learning from the time they are born and so we want to show them that good example and that we care. This Child Month march is a way that we show our children how much they mean to us… and we want to guide them and keep them on the right path.”

The Minister was joined on the march by Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley, fellow Cabinet Ministers, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education Zahnela Claxton, and Principal Education Officer Londa Browne, among other officials.

Parents, caregivers and teachers enthusiastically accompanied the children along the Main Street route, which culminated at the Elquemedo T. Willett Park. There, the young participants enjoyed a fun fair complete with bouncing castles, games, music and other child-friendly attractions.

This year’s event also welcomed preschools from St. Kitts, strengthening the bond between the two islands and highlighting a shared commitment to early childhood education.

The Child Month calendar continues throughout June with a variety of enriching activities, including a church service, T-shirt Day, Visit and Share Day, Star Search, Ministers’ preschool visits, Kids Athletics, Lunch Time Talks podcasts, Library sessions, and an awards ceremony to honour outstanding contributions in the field.

The annual Child Month Parade remains a cherished tradition, celebrating the potential of every child and reinforcing the community’s collective responsibility to nurture and protect them.