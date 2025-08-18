Nevis Youth Gain Vital Money Management and Life Skills at NIA’s 4th Annual Financial Management Workshop

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 18, 2025)- The Premier’s Ministry in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has successfully hosted the 4th Annual Financial Management Workshop at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park, empowering young Nevisians with practical skills to make sound financial decisions and prepare for financial independence.

Special Advisor to the Premier, the Honourable Latoya Jones, who organized the event, outlined the goal of the training.

“This essential initiative was designed to educate and assist young individuals in becoming financially prudent…and to assist our youth in achieving financial independence. Our primary objective is to equip these young individuals with vital financial knowledge and practical skills to make informed decisions regarding earning, savings, borrowing, spending and investing.

“The workshop aims to enhance financial literacy, develop budgeting expertise, foster a saving mindset, navigate credit and debt wisely, and cultivate an entrepreneurial spirit.”

The 32 participants, aged 18 to 35, engaged in the August 12 session, which covered budgeting, savings and investment, debt management, retirement planning, and general wealth management. Ms. Jones emphasized that participants would also learn to create monthly budgets and acquire the knowledge necessary for saving and investing effectively.

Delivering remarks at the opening, Acting Premier the Honourable Eric Evelyn stressed the importance of early, responsible decision-making.

“Financial management is necessary in every aspect of our lives and the decisions we make financially could affect our entire lives. You’re at a critical juncture in your life now where you should be able to make good financial decisions and if you do not… it could affect where you end up later on in life.”

He further encouraged the participants to maximize the opportunity, noting, “These kinds of sessions are very critical for when you’re going to make certain decisions in your life… I always welcome sessions like these that could impart knowledge to you, our young people, in terms of financial management and financial prudence.”

Honourable Evelyn also advised school-leavers to take advantage of the fully funded university scholarships offered through the Administration, rather than incurring significant debt to finance their studies.

Facilitating the workshop was Mr. Laurie Lawrence, past Chairman of the Board of Directors for Bank of Nevis Ltd. Mr. Lawrence, a former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance with 23 years of service, shared a wealth of knowledge on financial planning and sustainability with the participants.