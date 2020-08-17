Nevis Youth Minister urges young people to act responsibly on social media and in wider society

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 17, 2020) – Hon. Eric Evelyn, Minister of Youth in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) is admonishing young people to act responsibly in their social media and other public engagements.

The Minister was at the time speaking at the Youth Impact 12 Awards Ceremony hosted by the Department of Youth to mark World Youth Day. Six young persons were honored for their contribution to various areas of the society, and Mr. Evelyn called on the youth of Nevis to engage each other positive and meaningful ways.

“We want when young people engage each other that it be, most of all, very responsible and mature. We want that positive vibes to be coming out all of the time. No negativity at all.

“In particular, you as young people must be very responsible for your engagement on social media because many times I’m very disappointed when I hear of the negativity young people are engaged in on social media,” he said.

Mr. Evelyn reminded the awardees that they are considered to be role models by younger individuals, and as such should set good examples.

“As a government we try to ensure that the engagement we have is very responsible but you must be very responsible in your engagement as well in the work place, in society, in the community, with your peers.

“So when you conduct yourselves in society, in public, on social media you must remember that other young people are looking at you. A lot of our young people like to mirror what they see others do. So, consider yourselves as role models for our young people,” he said.

This year, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) collaborated with the Ministry of Youth, and the Ministry of Health in Nevis to celebrate International Youth Day.

In a virtual presentation, a representative from PAHO commended the NIA for the initiative. She also advised young persons to be resistant to negative energy and make a difference in the society.