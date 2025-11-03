Nevis Youth Voice Strong Support for Destiny SSZ Project, Express Excitement About Growth Opportunities

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 03, 2025)– Nevis’ youth have voiced strong optimism about the proposed multi-billion-dollar Destiny Special Sustainability Zone (SSZ) Project, expressing confidence that the initiative could create lasting opportunities for the island of Nevis and its people.

As part of the Nevis Island Administration’s (NIA) ongoing stakeholder consultations, members of Cabinet met recently with approximately 60 students from the Nevis Sixth Form College to share information and gather feedback on the proposed development.

The session began with a video presentation by lead developer Olivier Janssens, outlining the scope and economic potential of the Destiny SSZ Project. This was followed by a detailed presentation from Honourable Senator Jahnel Nisbett, who addressed topics including design concepts, government financial commitments, sustainability, land sales, reef restoration, and community benefits.

The students engaged in a robust question-and-answer session, raising thoughtful queries about employment prospects, opportunities under Destiny’s pledged US $1 million annual scholarship fund, and the inclusion of local entrepreneurs, farmers, and creatives in the project’s vision.

Several students acknowledged that prior to the discussion, their understanding of the project had been shaped by misinformation circulating online. One student remarked that after receiving accurate information from the government, her perspective had shifted significantly.

Premier Mark Brantley reminded the students that major developments often face initial opposition, citing the Four Seasons Resort as an example of a once-controversial project that has since become one of Nevis’ largest employers, supporting approximately 1,000 families.

He emphasized that the Destiny SSZ Project has the potential to provide both immediate and long-term benefits for the people of Nevis.

“So the question for us is as we look to the future, as we look to you as the owners of that future of Nevis, we now need to start making decisions that will create those opportunities for you, for your children and your grandchildren, to determine what is the next iteration of development for the island,” he said.

“We have to adapt, we have to change, but we also have to innovate and do new things, do things in a new way. Times are changing around us. The reality is we are rapidly evolving, and what are we to do? Stand still? Because the world isn’t standing still.”

Students thanked the Cabinet for engaging directly with them and appreciated the opportunity to not only learn more about the project but also share their views as the next generation of Nevisians.

One student stated that “Destiny sounds like an amazing development for Nevis.”

Another expressed that “Destiny could possibly be one of the best financial decisions made in St. Kitts and Nevis.”

A third added, “I admit I had concerns based on what I was hearing over the past few weeks, but hearing from the forum I think it’s a good opportunity. I just want it to be done in a right way.”

The students also noted that open communication and transparency are key to maintaining public trust, encouraging the NIA to continue its efforts to keep the public informed as discussions on the project progress.

The Honourable Spencer Brand remarked that some criticism of the project stems from misunderstanding.

“Sometimes we tend to criticize things without fully understanding what it entails. Because it is something new they just criticize without sitting down and really looking at the benefits that may arise.”

Premier Brantley reaffirmed the Administration’s commitment to consultation and transparency.

“We’re trying to listen, we are paying attention to what our people are saying. It is important to consult and discuss and then to decide.”

The engagement with the Sixth Form students is one in a series of ongoing, consultative, and inclusive dialogues the NIA is hosting as part of its commitment to openness and public engagement on the proposed Destiny SSZ Project.