Nevisian youths encouraged to participate in the F.C.C.A Poster Competition 2025

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 04, 2025- The following is being disseminated on behalf of the Ministry of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration:

Do you love drawing, painting, and making a difference? Here’s your opportunity to be creative and help protect your island.

The Ministry of Tourism is excited to announce the F.C.C.A Florida Caribbean Cruise Association Poster Competition with the topic: How to Protect the Marine Environment from Land-Based Activities.

The ocean is one of Earth’s most valuable resources. It provides a living habitat for the ocean’s creatures, plays a vital role in regulating our climate and provides food for millions of species both on land and in the sea. However, over the years land-based activities such as pollution and poor waste management have threatened the quality and health of our marine ecosystems. Protecting the marine environment starts on land and education and awareness are our powerful tools.

This is why we are inviting students of both primary and secondary schools on Nevis to put their ideas into creative pieces of how we can better protect our marine environment from land based

activities.

There are 2 Categories: (Junior) 12 years and under (Senior): 13 to 16 years

Your poster should depict 3 ways your island can make a difference in preserving the environment.

Along with your poster, you should also submit a short summary of what the poster is depicting.

Posters can be done in coloured or black and white or a collage and should be submitted on a 22 x 28inch Poster/ Bristol board in whatever medium the entrant chooses. Whether paint or water colours etcetera.

First place winner will receive a laptop ($3000); second place winner- smart phone ($1500) and third place winner- touch screen device ($1000).

Submission deadline is June 30th, 2025.