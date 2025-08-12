Nevisians Urged to Monitor Tropical Storm Erin and Take Precautions

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 12, 2025) – The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) is advising all residents to remain vigilant and closely monitor the progress of Tropical Storm Erin as it moves across the Atlantic.

Honourable Spencer Brand, Minister responsible for Disaster Management, issued a direct appeal to the public.

“I am urging all Nevisians to pay close attention to official updates on Tropical Storm Erin and to take all necessary precautions as we continue to monitor the development of this weather system. Please follow the guidance of our local authorities, secure your homes, and ensure that you have all essential food and emergency supplies on hand.”

According to the St. Kitts Meteorological Services and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Tropical Storm Erin currently poses no direct threat to St. Kitts and Nevis. However, interests in the northern Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico are advised to keep a close watch on the system.

“While it’s too early to know what impact, if any, the storm will have on our islands, now is the perfect time to review your family disaster plan. Get Ready and Stay Ready by Using the 3 Ps: Plan, Prepare, and Practice,” the agencies advised.

As of 11 a.m. today, August 12, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported that Erin is moving quickly toward the west at approximately 23 mph, with maximum sustained winds near 45 mph and higher gusts. This general westward motion is expected to continue through early Thursday before shifting to a west-north-westward track late Thursday into the weekend.

Gradual strengthening is forecast to begin on Wednesday, and Erin could become a hurricane by late Thursday.

Brian Dyer, Director of the Nevis Disaster Management Department (NDMD), assured the public that preparedness measures are already in place for the peak of the hurricane season.

“Hurricane shelters have been inspected, the updated shelter list has been published, and some facilities have already been stocked,” he confirmed.

The NIA is encouraging all residents to remain prepared, stay informed through official updates, and take proactive steps to safeguard their families and property.