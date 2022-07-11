NEVLEC advises of scheduled power outages in St. James’ Parish

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 11, 2022) — The following is a notice from the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC), regarding scheduled power outages in the St. James’ Parish.

NEVLEC wishes to advise customers located in the Herbert’s Beach area that there will be an outage on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. This outage is to facilitate maintenance in the area.

NEVLEC also wishes to advise customers located in the Liburd Hill area that there will be an outage on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. This outage is to facilitate maintenance of low voltage lines in the area.

NEVLECc also wishes to advise customers located in the Barnaby area that there will be a scheduled outage on Thursday, July 14, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. This outage is to facilitate maintenance in the area.

The electricity supply may be interrupted later or restored earlier than the scheduled times.

NEVLEC wishes to apologize for any inconvenience these outages may cause and continues to encourage our customers to safeguard their equipment/appliances.

For more information on these outages, kindly contact our Emergency Department at (869) 662-5811 or (869) 469-9100.