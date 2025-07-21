New Housing Development Coming to St. George’s Parish as NIA Expands Access to Homeownership

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 21, 2025)- The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) is continuing its mission to make affordable housing a reality for Nevisians with the launch of a new residential development in the New River area of St. George’s Parish.

Deputy Premier the Honourable Eric Evelyn, who also serves as Minister of Land and Housing and parliamentary representative for St. George’s, made the announcement during a recent NIA Town Hall meeting at the Hanley’s Road Community Centre in Gingerland.

He hailed the Administration’s bold housing agenda as transformative for families across the island.

“What we have been witnessing on Nevis, across all constituencies on the island, is nothing short of a housing revolution, and I’m proud to say that St. George’s Parish is very much a part of that housing revolution,” said Minister Evelyn.

The upcoming New River project represents the latest phase in the NIA’s push to create affordable and accessible housing solutions.

“Some of the land has already been subdivided. We now have 20 lots approved by [Department of] Planning, and that will be phase one. We will be able to do another phase, and so I’m asking our young people to take advantage, to apply.”

He encouraged prospective homeowners, particularly young persons, to submit applications, while noting that demand typically exceeds available units.

“We ask you to be patient with us. We are trying our utmost to ensure that people can get a home, can own their own home, can own a piece of the rock,” he said.

Minister Evelyn also reflected on the tangible impact of recent housing projects, noting that the Bayview Gardens development in Rices Village had been particularly meaningful, as seven of the eight homes constructed there are now owned by single mothers.

He emphasized the role of government subsidies in making homeownership possible for many first-time buyers, particularly those who may not have been able to afford home construction at the going market cost.

“These homes are heavily subsidized by the Nevis Housing and Land Development Corporation, heavily subsidized by the Nevis Island Administration… We are building these homes at a loss to us, but at a gain to our people on the island of Nevis.”

The NIA, under the leadership of the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) party, continues to expand its portfolio of residential developments throughout the island, including offering land packages to returning university graduates in the St. James Parish. These efforts are part of a broader commitment to facilitate homeownership across all income levels and to build a stronger, more stable Nevisian society.