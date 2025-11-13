New Instructor Ginger Yu Takes the Helm to Continue Mandarin Education in Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 13, 2025)-The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has welcomed a new Mandarin teacher, Miss Ginger Yu, to the island through the Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund (ICDF) Overseas Mandarin Teaching Project.

During a recent courtesy call with the Honourable Senator Troy Liburd, Minister of Education, Miss Yu shared her plans to expand and enrich the Mandarin programme across schools in Nevis.

Minister Liburd expressed his gratitude for her commitment to the initiative.

“I had the pleasure of welcoming Ms. Yu, our new Mandarin teacher, to Nevis. I’m truly excited about the opportunities this brings for our students to learn a new language and connect with a rich culture. A big thank you to our friends from the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and the Taiwan ICDF for their continued partnership and support in education. Welcome to Nevis, Ms. Yu. We’re happy to have you on board and look forward to working with you,” Minister Liburd said.

Also present at the introductory meeting were Permanent Secretary Zahnela Claxton, Principal Assistant Secretary Jamir Claxton, and representatives from the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) in St. Kitts and Nevis. Additional meetings with education officers and school leaders will be held before the official start of the Mandarin program for the 2025–2026 school year.

Over the years, Nevisian students have participated in the Mandarin proficiency tests under the guidance of previous instructor, Ms. Chen Chi, demonstrating a growing interest in the language and earning accolades in various levels of the exam. The Ministry of Education hopes that the expansion of the program under Miss Yu will continue to build on this foundation and provide students with more opportunities to develop fluency in Mandarin.

The Ministry expressed its appreciation to the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) for its continued partnership and support in the development of education across the Federation.