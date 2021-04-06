NIA accepting applications for Financial Assistance 2021  

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 06, 2021) — The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) is pleased to inform that we are now accepting applications from all persons interested in receiving Financial Assistance for 2021 from the NIA.

Financial Assistance is funding approved by the Nevis Island Administration to an applicant in order to partially support higher education studies. An individual may apply for financial assistance, whether or not the individual is employed by the NIA.

The significance of financial assistance is measured by the Government’s priority areas; the individual’s professional development; the strategic objectives of the country; and the contribution their education will make to the wider community. Kindly see the following guidelines for applications to be considered:

A cover letter addressed to Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Human Resources, requesting financial assistance. The letter should also state: The course of study; Why do you wish to undergo the specified field of education and how will such training influence your professional development; How will your professional development contribute to the federation of St. Kitts and Nevis; and The commencement date and expected duration of studies. An original University Acceptance Letter. A breakdown of course fees from the respective university. A completed Financial Assistance Application Form.

Please note that applications must be delivered to the Ministry of Human Resources by Friday, April 30, 2021 .

For additional guidance, please contact the following persons at the Ministry of Human Resources:

Edson Elliott (Mr.) edson.elliott@niagov.com

Shanola Murrey-Gill (Mrs.) shanola.murreygill@niagov.com

Ronice Williams (Ms.) ronice.williams@niagov.com

Tel. No.: (869) 469-5521 Ext. 5161/2/3