NIA announces availability of Taiwan (MOFA and ICDF) Scholarships 2021

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 18, 2020) — The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has received the call for the Taiwan MOFA and ICDF Scholarships 2021.

Interested persons are encouraged to exploit the opportunities made available by the Taiwan Government to pursue undergraduate and graduate studies. The Taiwan programmes are diversified in – leadership and management development; journalism and mass communication; health care administration; cultural and creative industries; aquaculture technology and management; environment sustainable development; and more.

The scholarship benefits include airfare, housing, tuition fees, insurance, textbooks, and monthly allowances.

General Application Guidelines :

One must apply to their preferred university as well as to the Taiwan Embassy in St. Kitts. The university will present a permission slip which must be included with the embassy’s application.

Please NOTE that each applicant can ONLY apply for one (1) programme, either ICDF or MOFA.

Applicants are advised to complete a medical test after their application has been approved.

Along with the completed application form, must also be original passport and education certificates as well as two (2) copies of all documents. Copies must be clear (easily read) and precise (no cut-offs).

Applications for both ICDF and MOFA must be submitted to the Ministry of Human Resources by Monday, February 22, 2021 . Other notifications will specify a deadline in March ; kindly note these dates are for applications to be received by the Embassy, not Human Resources. Therefore, the Ministry will refuse all applications received after February 22nd.

For further information on application information, eligibility etc., kindly visit the following links or contact the below listed persons:

ICDF

MOFA



Ms Carol Boddie

Ministry of Education

Government of St. Kitts Tel. No.: 467-1484/467-1508

Mrs. Shanola Murrey-Gill

Ms. Ronice Williams

Ministry of Human Resources

Nevis Island Administration

Tel. No.: 469-5521 Ext. 5163/4

Mr. Daniel Kou

Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan)

Taylor’s Range, Basseterre, St. Kitts. Tel. No.: 465-2421