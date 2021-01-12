NIA announces short-term CARICOM skills training opportunity in Canada

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 12, 2021) — The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding Canada-CARICOM [Caribbean Community] Skills Training for the Green Economy Scholarships programme.

The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration is pleased to inform of the Canada-CARICOM Skills Training for the Green Economy Scholarship programmes. This new short-term exchange opportunity which is funded by Global Affairs Canada, targets persons interested in pursuing certificates, diplomas and associate degrees in areas such as:

Climate-smart agriculture;

Coastal and fisheries management;

Renewable energy;

Sustainable building techniques; and

Agro-forestry.

The benefits of the scholarship include:

Visa/study/work permit fees;

Airfare;

Health insurance;

Living expenses;

Ground transportation; and

Books and supplies.

Kindly note further that the duration of the scholarship is a minimum of four (4) months or one (1) academic term and a maximum of eight (8) months or two (2) academic terms. The application period is from January to March 2021.

For further assistance and/or information, please visit the following link or contact the following persons:

o https://www.educanada.ca/scholarships-bourses/can/institutions/ccstge-ccfpev.aspx?lang=eng

o Kalima Ali-Jagnarine

Development Officer

High Commission of Canada

Phone: (592) 227-2081-5 ext. 398 3453

Email: Kalima.Ali-Jagnarine@international.gc.ca

o OECS Communications

Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Phone: (758) 455-6327

Email: media@oecs.int