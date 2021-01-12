NIA announces short-term CARICOM skills training opportunity in Canada
NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 12, 2021) — The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding Canada-CARICOM [Caribbean Community] Skills Training for the Green Economy Scholarships programme.
The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration is pleased to inform of the Canada-CARICOM Skills Training for the Green Economy Scholarship programmes. This new short-term exchange opportunity which is funded by Global Affairs Canada, targets persons interested in pursuing certificates, diplomas and associate degrees in areas such as:
- Climate-smart agriculture;
- Coastal and fisheries management;
- Renewable energy;
- Sustainable building techniques; and
- Agro-forestry.
The benefits of the scholarship include:
- Visa/study/work permit fees;
- Airfare;
- Health insurance;
- Living expenses;
- Ground transportation; and
- Books and supplies.
Kindly note further that the duration of the scholarship is a minimum of four (4) months or one (1) academic term and a maximum of eight (8) months or two (2) academic terms. The application period is from January to March 2021.
For further assistance and/or information, please visit the following link or contact the following persons:
o https://www.educanada.ca/scholarships-bourses/can/institutions/ccstge-ccfpev.aspx?lang=eng
o Kalima Ali-Jagnarine
Development Officer
High Commission of Canada
Phone: (592) 227-2081-5 ext. 398 3453
Email: Kalima.Ali-Jagnarine@international.gc.ca
o OECS Communications
Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Phone: (758) 455-6327
Email: media@oecs.int