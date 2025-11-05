NIA Announces Vacancy for a Physiotherapist

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 05, 2025)- The Nevis Island Administration, Ministry of Health, Gender Affairs and Social Empowerment invite eligible persons to apply for the post of PHYSIOTHERAPIST.

OVERVIEW

The Ministry is seeking eligible individuals to fill the position of Physiotherapist. The Physiotherapist will be accountable to the Medical Officer of Health and responsible for ensuring that the Sports Health and Wellness (SHAW) Rehabilitation programme develops and provides quality Physiotherapy Treatments to patients identified within the community setting. The postholder also has significant accountability for ongoing collaboration with the Public Health Administrator.

RESPONSIBILITIES

The subsequent is an excerpt of the responsibilities of the Physiotherapist:

Assess and interpret evaluations and test results to determine physiotherapy treatment plans in consultation with Physicians or by prescription.

Test and measure patients’ strength, motor development, function, sensory perception, functional capacity, respiratory and circulatory efficiency and record data

Assist patients in performing physical exercise through instructions and encouragement

Administer physiotherapy treatments by giving massages and utilizing the required equipment and techniques

Evaluate the effects of treatment at various stages and make appropriate adjustments. Must communicate with patient physicians

Design home exercise programs to assist recovery and ensure compliance by informing family members and other caregivers about the plan

Provide information to the patient on proposed intervention, its material risks, expected benefits, and reasonable alternatives

Maintain a safe and clean working environment by complying with procedures, and rules and regulations

Engage in preventative maintenance of equipment according to manufacturer instructions and report any machine malfunction

JOB REQUIREMENTS

A Bachelor’s Degree in Physiotherapy and successful passage of licensing exam

Must have at least two (2) years of experience in Physiotherapy or related field

Ability to maintain confidential information

Strong computer literacy skills

Analytical – ability to think critically and able to solve problems

Ability to effectively communicate and coordinate daily workflow to ensure department’s efficiency

Must demonstrate excellent communication, social and customer-service skills

Must be flexible, dependable and change oriented

SALARY

The proposed salary scale is N33 – N38

LOCATION

Applicants must forward their Letters of Interest; Curriculum Vitae; Certificates of Qualifications; and a completed Employment Application Form (forms can be requested via email) by November 20th, 2025 , to: