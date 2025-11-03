NIA Announces Vacancy for the Post of Counsellor

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 03, 2025)– The Nevis Island Administration, Ministry of Health, Gender Affairs and Social Empowerment invites eligible persons to apply for the post of Counsellor.

OVERVIEW

The Ministry is searching for a qualified and experienced individual to fill the position of Counsellor. The successful person will be accountable to the Coordinator of the Nevis CARE Centre (Counselling Unit)/ Director of Social Services. The individual will be responsible for providing diagnostic assessments, therapy, counseling and support services for adults, adolescents, children and families experiencing mental health issues, communication challenges, and family conflict or seeking a space where he or she can engage in self-examination for personal growth. One will work as part of a dynamic multi-disciplinary team, providing services to a broad spectrum of clients and must be familiar with other services and resources in the community and work closely with them to provide information and support when required.

RESPONSIBILITIES

The subsequent is an excerpt of the responsibilities of the Counsellor:

Conduct client intake and mental health assessments utilizing the relevant documents

Establish a relationship of trust and respect with stakeholders

Develop a counseling plan to determine what will be covered in sessions

Conduct reviews as needed throughout the duration of care plan and make adjustments as necessary in consultation with the Coordinator

Follow up with psychiatrists and/or attending physicians, and appropriate entities

Support clients to make decisions and choices regarding possible ways forward

Work to agreed targets in relation to client contract

Liaise with external mental health providers as well as other agencies to help schedule treatment sessions and or social assistance for those patients who need them

Provide referrals and intervention services where necessary

Write reports for court, school, or other community agencies as necessary

Assist with the co-ordination of activities to commemorate internationally recognized Mental Health/Counsellors days

Attend and participate in court hearing where applicable

Undertake group, couples as well as individual therapy sessions on occasions

Engage in psych educational talks to various entities within the community

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Master’s Degree in Mental Health Counseling or Psychology or other relevant field

At least three (3) years of experience in counseling or mental health services

Skilled at reporting- analysis, evaluation, recommendation and implementation

Ability to maintain strict confidentiality of sensitive information

Must be considerate and impartial; can actively listen to clients’ concerns and empathize

Communication skills (verbal, listening, written): ability to relate to and adapt communication style to suit a multicultural environment

Able to work independently but also positively as a member of a team

Emotional intelligence and Conflict resolution & negotiation skills

Able to build and maintain effective working relationships with colleagues, clients and families

Strong computer literacy skills

SALARY

The proposed salary scale is N33 – N38

LOCATION

Applicants must forward their Letters of Interest; Curriculum Vitae; Certificates of Qualifications; and a completed Employment Application Form (forms can be requested via email) by November 14th, 2024 , to:

EMAIL: Mrs. Shelisa Martin-Clarke at shelisa.martin@niagovkn.com and min.health@niagovkn.com

MAILING ADDRESS: Mrs. Shelisa Martin-Clarke, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs, Nevis Island Administration, Administration Building, Charlestown

CONTACT NO.: 469 – 5521 EXT. 6491/6492