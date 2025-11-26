NIA Brings Detection Dogs to Nevis in Major Security Investment

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 26, 2025)- The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has made a significant investment of US $68,070 in three highly trained detection dogs to re-establish a K-9 unit and bolster security on the island of Nevis.

The dogs arrived on the island today, Wednesday, and were delivered to the Cotton Ground Police Station, where they will be housed in newly constructed kennels.

Superintendent Alonzo Carty, Divisional Commander of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) District C (Nevis), highlighted how the dogs would enhance the police’s detection of illegal firearms, drugs, and explosives. He also expressed gratitude to Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley, and the NIA Cabinet.

“Today I’m extremely pleased to announce the arrival of three canine units to the island of Nevis, and we have been missing this element for quite some time. I think the last time that we had a canine unit on Nevis was sometime back in 2016, and so we are extremely pleased to announce to the general public that another element has been added to our whole security apparatus.

“And so, on behalf of the Commission of Police, Mr. James Sutton, the rest of the High Command, and of course the rank and file of the Nevis Division, we want to express sincere gratitude to Premier Mark Brantley and the Nevis Island Administration Cabinet for delivering upon their promise, and of course their commitment to the safety and security of this beautiful island of Nevis.”

Superintendent Carty added that the timing is particularly important, as the busy season approaches.

“We are hoping to get these canines in place and operational, so that we can bring some assurance to the general public that during this busy season they will be even more secure.”

Glenroy Phillip, a certified professional canine trainer and behaviorist specializing in the operation and training of detection dogs, explained the program.

“We delivered two Belgian Malinois and one Labrador, specializing in narcotics, firearm ammunition, and explosive detection. Over the next couple of weeks we will be conducting some training, starting with pairing the dogs with handlers to see the best fit, and then move on to training dealing with kennel maintenance, dog maintenance.

“We will also do training in building search, vehicle search, open-air search, etcetera. So over the next couple of weeks the handlers will start the process of bonding with their dogs and we will hopefully see progression of the working relationship, so that they can help the crime-fighting initiatives and boost detection of the illicit items by at least 80 to 90 percent compared to what officers might be capable of finding.”

Also present at the handover were Superintendent Delroy Harris, Head of the Nevis Task Force, members of the Customs and Excise Department, and officers from Division C.

Noting the importance of the investment, Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley emphasized that, while national security is the responsibility of the federal government, the Nevis Island Administration remains committed to enhancing citizen safety on the island.

“The Nevis Island Administration has made a significant investment of US $68,070 to acquire detection dogs, as citizen security remains our top priority. These highly trained dogs will strengthen our security measures, helping to keep Nevis safe for everyone. We are committed to protecting both residents and visitors alike, ensuring that our island remains a secure, welcoming, and peaceful place for all who live in and come to Nevis,” said the Premier.