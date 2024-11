NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 21, 2024) – The following is a public notice from the Ministry of Finance in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA):

Please be informed that the Ministry of Finance will be closed to the public on Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 12 noon.

We regret any inconvenience which this closure may cause.

Regular office operations will resume at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, November 22, 2024.