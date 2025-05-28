NIA Ministry of Human Resources announces Japan Postgraduate Scholarship Opportunities 2025-2026

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 28, 2025)– The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Ministry of Human Resources is pleased to inform that the Government of Japan is offering Postgraduate Scholarships under the Japanese Government MEXT Scholarship Program to individuals who are desirous of pursuing studies at Japan Universities.

Kindly note that prospective students must be born on or after 02 April 1991, and possess a Bachelor’s Degree.

Suitable applicants will be required to sit an examination and attend an interview, both of which will be held at the Embassy of Japan in Barbados. Successful applicants will be selected after careful consideration by the relevant authorities in Japan and will receive round-trip airfare, education fees, and a monthly stipend.

Please be advised that applicants must submit their application package to the Ministry of Human Resources by Thursday, 5th June, 2025, for onward processing.

To access additional scholarship information and application procedures, interested persons are advised to visit the Embassy of Japan’s website at https://www.bb.emb-japan.go.jp/itpr_en/jet.html .

Application forms can be collected from the Ministry of Human Resources, 2nd floor of the Social Security Building, Pinney’s Estate.