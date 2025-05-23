NIA Ministry of Human Resources announces Moroccan Scholarship Offer 2025-26

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 23, 2025)– The Nevis Island Administration, Ministry of Human Resources is pleased to inform you that the Government of Morocco invites citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis to apply for higher education scholarships that offer the below-listed benefits:

Tuition fees, registration fees, insurance, and school supplies;

Accommodation;

Monthly stipend; and

Travel airfare.

Candidates for the Bachelor’s Degree must be between ages 19 to 23 and should submit the following documents along with a completed copy of the attached application form:

One (1) certified copy of CSEC diploma (obtained no later than 2023);

One (1) certified copy of CSEC and CAPE or Associate’s Degree transcripts;

One (1) original birth certificate and nationality certificate (where applicable);

One (1) copy of the passport bio-data page;

One (1) original recent police record;

One (1) copy of National Identification/ Identification Card; and

A medical certificate issued by the public health services confirming one’s physical fitness and certifying that one is vaccinated and is not affected by any contagious or acute diseases (specifically, Tuberculosis).

Candidates for the Master’s degree must provide the above-mentioned documents along with certified copies of their bachelor’s degree and transcripts. Candidates for the Doctorate level programme are required to submit a copy of the master’s degree dissertation/thesis in addition to the documents listed above.

Please note that all successful applicants will be required to learn the French language at the International Center of Languages in Morocco.

Applicants must submit a copy of their application and corresponding documents to the Ministry of Human Resources by Tuesday, 03rd June, 2025.



Information on the different institutions and the courses offered can be accessed through www.amci.ma/publications and www.moroccoalumni.ma .

For additional information on the eligibility, scholarship selection criteria, selection process, and more, please see the attached brochure.

Should you require any further assistance, please feel free to contact us.