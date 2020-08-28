NIA partner with Social Security Board for new ambulances to Alexander Hospital

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 28, 2020) – Two new ambulances attached to the Alexandra Hospital on Nevis were commissioned during a handing over ceremony at the hospital’s grounds on August 28, 2020. The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) in partnership with the St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board, purchased the medically equipped vehicles.

During a ceremony Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Senior Minister of Health; and Mr. Antonio Maynard, Director of Social Security, handed over the keys to the new vehicles to Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams, Junior Minister of Health.

Mr. Maynard said as part of its ongoing support to the Ministry of Health on Nevis, the Social Security Board had provided $244,521 to purchase one of the 2020 Chevrolet Express Type 2 ambulances. He said the Social Security continues to play its part in ensuring the Ministry acquires much-need equipment to boost their capacity, in order to meet the needs of the health care sector.

“The wellness of our people continues to be the main focus of the Social Security Board in its corporate and social responsibilities to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“COVID-19 has taught us a valuable lesson of being prepared to face unknown crises and humongous challenges, ensuring effective and efficient delivery of health services to our people.

“A donation of this sort contributes a disciplined and organized system, allowing a timely response by our medical service providers to help save lives on Nevisians,” he said.

He pointed out that the purchase is an advancement of three years’ worth of Social Security’s annual contribution to the Nevis Ministry of Health, covering allotments from 2020 to 2022.

Premier Brantley, noting that the second ambulance had been purchased by the NIA, said the new emergency response vehicles were a significant donation to the people of Nevis. He said the ambulances were purpose-built for Nevis.

The Senior Health Minister, thanked the Social Security Board for its timely contribution to the healthcare system on Nevis.

“Social Security has always been there for us but in this very difficult time of COVID, they gave demonstrated more so why Social Security is one of the most significant institutions in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“Mr. Maynard, I would like for you to take back to your Board our thanks and sincere appreciation for such a tremendous gesture, and the commitment that Social Security has demonstrated to our people over the years,” he said.

Premier Brantley also commended the efforts of Mrs Brandy-Williams. He said the purchase of the ambulances came about thanks to her unwavering agitation.