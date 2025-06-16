NIA Public Works Undertaking Two Major Road Projects as Part of Island-wide Infrastructure Upgrades

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 16, 2025)– The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) continues its strategic investment in road infrastructure, with two major road construction projects currently underway in the Pinneys and Brown Pasture areas.

Executed by the Public Works Department (PWD), these upgrades are part of a broader government initiative to enhance safety, improve access, and ensure the long-term durability of Nevis’ transportation network.

The Honourable Spencer Brand, Minister of Works, recently visited both project sites along with Director of Public Works Jevon Williams and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works Denzil Stanley to inspect the progress.

In Pinneys, work is ongoing near the bridge near the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park and the TDC Building and Hardware Department.

“That area has been deteriorating over the last few months or even years, and the Public Works Department has commenced some upgrade in this area,” the Honourable Brand said.

Director Williams explained that the initial phase included clearing along the Island Main Road, with the scope extending beyond basic resurfacing.

“We are not only going to resurface, but we are going to do certain rehabilitation work to improve driver safety and comfort- wider corners at critical areas, and also we will be doing some upgrades to drainage structures, especially in front of the car park and at the junction by the Pinneys Service Station.”

Permanent Secretary Stanley emphasized that public safety remains a key priority.

“Safety is paramount. While we execute this project the Ministry, through the Department of Public Works, would have recently purchased some safety barriers and road signs and so forth, which would be used during the execution of the project. We are asking motorists to observe the road signs, the safety signs, while traversing the area.”

In Brown Pasture, along the Morgan Estate Road, major reconstruction work is underway to address damage caused during previous infrastructure installations.

“Around 2015-2016, the Nevis Island Administration erected a water tank in Morgan Estate. That would have caused some significant deterioration of this road network,” said Minister Brand. “We are expecting to see significant improvement in the drainage, and we are also expecting to see greater access to our water infrastructure at the top of this road.”

He added, “I am delighted to see that we are now at Phase one of this project. At the end of it, we are hoping that once the resources are made available, we will continue to implement Phase two.”

Williams said that significant structural upgrades are being implemented in the Brown Pasture project. Curbs and slipper drains are being installed on both sides, and the finished road will be a 16-foot-wide, 7-inch-thick concrete surface. He also noted that the Water Department had already laid a new water main prior to the roadworks.

Premier the Honourable Mark Brantley praised Minister Brand and his team for the progress being made and reiterated the administration’s commitment to strengthening infrastructure across the island.

He noted that Nevis’ road network remained intact during recent episodes of heavy rainfall, with no significant flooding reported. He attributed this resilience to the Administration’s substantial investments in proper drainage systems and routine cleaning of ghauts, which helped to safeguard the public even during periods of intense weather.

“We are systematically improving the hard infrastructure- roads, bridges, culverts, drains. We had some torrential rains here some weeks ago and the fact that there was very little disruption to the day-to-day lives of Nevisians speaks eloquently to the level and quality of work that we’ve been doing in terms of infrastructural development and needs.

“Nevis stood strong and that only comes from a government that is committed to the infrastructure that is necessary to achieve sustainability. I’m very proud of the work that we are doing and the evidence, as I say, is there for all to see.”

The NIA remains steadfast in its mission to modernize Nevis’ infrastructure, improve connectivity, and build resilience for future generations.