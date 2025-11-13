NIA Rolls Out Vehicle Disposal Amnesty to Tackle Derelict Cars

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 12, 2025) – The Ministry of Health in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), in collaboration with the Nevis Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA), has launched a Vehicle Disposal Amnesty Programme to encourage the safe and legal removal of derelict vehicles across the island.

During the November 06 sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly, Minister of Health, the Honourable Senator Jahnel Nisbett, explained that the initiative forms part of the ongoing scrap metal management project being undertaken by the NSWMA.

“Currently we are engaging in a project at the Solid Waste Management Corporation where we are compacting the scrap metal there and exporting them off the island of Nevis. And thus, in order to complement that activity, we have come up with an amnesty period to help our population to contribute in a meaningful way and showing that we are also supporting the country and the cooperation,” she said.

According to Minister Nisbett, the amnesty allows vehicle owners to voluntarily dispose of derelict, abandoned, and unlicensed vehicles without penalty during the designated period.

“The purpose of this amnesty is to support our current scrap metal program by promoting a safe, legal, and environmentally friendly way to remove these vehicles,” she added.

The amnesty period commenced on November 10, 2025, and will run until January 31, 2026. Eligible vehicles include those that are no longer in use, unregistered, or in breach of roadworthiness standards. All eligible vehicles must be delivered to the landfill for processing.

To ensure safety and efficiency, owners must remove the following components before delivery:

Tires

Engine and transmission oil

Wire harness

Radiator

Aluminum rims/tires

Catalytic converter

Fuel

These components may be delivered separately but will not be accepted as part of the vehicle.

Persons wishing to participate should contact the NSWMA at 869-469-1762 to arrange vehicle drop-off. There will be no disposal fees once the requirements are met.

Mechanic shops and garages are also being urged to inspect their storage areas for derelict or abandoned vehicles that qualify for disposal under the amnesty, as their cooperation is critical to ensuring the success of this community-wide cleanup effort.

Senator Nisbett lauded the initiative as an important step toward promoting recycling and waste reduction on Nevis.

“This is an excellent initiative. At the Solid Waste Management Authority we continue to push for recycling and conscious use of all the byproduct of the products that we use in society. So we are encouraging a lot more recycling programmes and this is one aspect of that. So instead of having all of these derelict vehicles, scrap metals, piled up on the island, we are bailing them, compacting them and removing them from the island of Nevis.”

The Ministry of Health and the NSWMA are encouraging all vehicle owners to take advantage of this amnesty period and play their part in keeping Nevis clean, safe, and environmentally sustainable.