NIA Spending Down, Fiscal Discipline Pays Off in First Half of 2025

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 29, 2025)- Premier the Honourable Mark Brantley, Minister of Finance in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), has reported a continued trend of responsible fiscal management, with the government spending significantly less than both previous years and what was originally budgeted for the first half of 2025.

Speaking at his most recent press conference, Premier Brantley emphasized the importance of looking beyond revenue figures to assess the overall financial health of the island.

“You can’t talk about how the island is doing simply by focusing on how much revenue,” he said. “You also have to consider how much are we spending, because that is where you know whether you’re coming or going.”

For the six-month period from January to June 2025, total expenditure amounted to $96.13 million, made up of $82.3 million in current expenditure and $13.83 million in capital expenditure. This represents a 3.85 percent decline in overall spending compared to the same period in 2024.

Even more notably, expenditure was well below budgeted projections.

“Total expenditure for January to June 2025 decreased by 12.53 percent or $13.76 million when compared to the same period in 2024 and decreased by 15.45 percent or $17.56 million when compared to budgeted expectation.

“So we are spending less than we budgeted for the first six months of the year so far,” Premier Brantley reported, adding that current expenditure came in 3.32 percent, or $2.83 million, below budget.

The Premier further explained that paying government employees alone accounts for more than half of all government spending, highlighting the significant share consumed by the public sector wage bill.

“The two main areas of expenditure from the government were personal emoluments- that’s salaries and wages- which account for 53.53 percent of our current expenditure, and goods and services account for 20.04 percent,” he noted. “So those two categories alone account for some 73.57 percent of what we are spending.”

In a significant development, capital expenditure, which includes investments in roads and infrastructure, fell by 43.08 percent compared to the first half of 2024.

The Premier highlighted this as a sign of prudent fiscal management.

“A note here which I feel ought to be a matter of some commendation… our entire capital expenditure has been funded from revenue. We have not borrowed any money thus far to fund that capital expenditure.”

This shift means that, as government revenues have increased, the NIA has been able to fund development projects directly without adding to its debt burden.

“So as revenue increases, we have had a bit more room to use some of that to build roads and to do other things rather than turn to debt,” Brantley explained.

He acknowledged that challenges persist, particularly in managing current expenditure.

“Current expenditure, always a problem, has outpaced current revenue. However, the period’s outlay was within expectations and is therefore being managed.”

This came against the backdrop of the Premier reporting that revenue performance in the first half of the year was strong, with current revenue totaling $82.15 million- a 12.53 percent increase over the same period in 2024.

With surpluses recorded in both the primary and overall balances, and government spending kept well below budget, the NIA’s mid-year fiscal snapshot signals that the Administration is on a steady and sustainable financial path.