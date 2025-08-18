NIA Summer Job Attachment Program Prepares Nearly 50 Young Nevisians for the World of Work

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 18, 2025)- Nearly 50 young people are now better prepared to enter the workforce after successfully completing the 2025 Summer Job Attachment Program hosted by the Department of Youth in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA).

The program, which ran under the theme “Career Ready, Powered by Tech”, concluded with a ceremony at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park. It offered participants a holistic introduction to professional life, combining application and interview practice, career mentorship, skill-building workshops, and a month-long internship.

Senior Youth Development Officer Kyle Liburd described the program’s scope and achievements.

“There were 69 applicants for this year’s cycle. The application process was followed by an interview which allowed the prospective interns to become familiar with the job interview process by applying for a job. Recommendations were also given to each intern on how to improve for future experience,” he explained.

The 64 selected interns first participated in a week-long professional development workshop covering topics such as résumé writing, responsible budgeting, digital ethics, and workplace professionalism. They were placed into career-specific groups including law, healthcare, accounting, media, culinary arts, sports, mechanics, human resources, technology, agriculture, business, and aviation, and connected with industry mentors. Each intern also completed 10 volunteer hours.

Following the training, 49 interns were attached to 32 businesses and government departments from July 7 to August 01.

“A total of 49 interns completed the internship. Additionally, we are thrilled to announce that two interns were offered permanent employment along with 10 interns who were offered extended internship for the remaining of the summer,” Mr. Liburd reported.

One of those interns, Zhaysha Mills, shared her personal success story.

“I was placed at TDC and I was positioned in the Credit Department. There I did, I answered phone calls, I did the scanning of documents. I basically was there to get a grasp of how the office setting works. I was one of the few interns that got the internship extended throughout the summer and also in my second week of working there, I got myself an interview for the permanent position in the Credit Department.”

From the employer’s perspective, Neva Manners-Limonta, Deputy Comptroller at the Inland Revenue Department, praised the quality of the interns assigned to their Property Tax Update Project.

“I am pleased to report that they rose to the challenge, every one of them… On behalf of the Inland Revenue Department, therefore, I want to thank each of you for your hard work and dedication over the past weeks and because they performed so well, we have extended their stay with us until the end of August.”

Principal Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Jamir Claxton, emphasized the program’s long-term value.

“It gives them a first shot of being in the work force. Rather than be thrown in the deep end, it gives them an opportunity to be guided and shown best practices and so when they get employment full time they would be in an advantageous position compared to others who just get thrown in on the deep end.”

Mr. Claxton also expressed gratitude to the public and private sector partners whose collaboration made the program a success. Awards and presentations were made by Mr. Claxton and Deputy Principal Education Officer Juan Williams, with Ms. Kenya Virgo serving as chairperson for the ceremony.

The NIA’s Summer Job Attachment Program continues to provide vital real-world experience for school leavers, preparing them to transition confidently into the workforce while building the professionalism, skills, and work ethic needed to thrive in today’s job market.