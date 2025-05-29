NIA’s RISE Program Celebrates a Decade of Empowerment and Transformation for Nevisian Families

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 29, 2025)- The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) marked a significant milestone with the 10th anniversary celebration of its transformative Restore Inspire Secure and Empower (RISE) program.

A special ceremony, held recently at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park, brought together stakeholders, beneficiaries, and government officials to reflect on the program’s impact and reaffirm support for its vital mission.

Since its inception as a pilot in 2014, RISE has supported 44 families and a total of 214 individuals, guided by its six foundational pillars: identity, health, education, family dynamics, housing, and employment/income generation.

Kim Singh, Deputy Director of the Department of Social Services, praised the decade-long journey, noting that, “RISE has been a beacon of hope empowering Nevisian households, particularly heads of families and their children through opportunities in finance, education, life skills training. Our mission has always been clear- to foster independence, to break the cycle of government dependency and poverty, and unlock the boundless potential within our families.”

She added, “Over the past ten years we have witnessed countless stories of resilience, growth and triumph as families have reshaped their lives and built brighter futures. Each step forward, every skill learned, every financial goal met, every dream realized is a testament to the strength of our community and the power of empowerment.”

Minister of Social Empowerment, Senator the Honourable Jahnel Nisbett, highlighted the program’s success in empowering participants, particularly through education and life skills.

“RISE is a program that is designed not to make the participants dependent, but to empower you to be independent. The program aims to empower the heads of households of low-income families by offering an opportunity to upgrade their CXC credentials, parenting, health, budgeting, and money management, as well as job acquisition skills. Children in the households also receive interventions to increase their potential to do better in school and life overall.”

Reflecting on a recent roundtable discussion with both longtime and current RISE participants, Minister Nisbett shared a moment that underscored the program’s deeper impact beyond financial assistance.

“The most interesting aspect of that conversation was that this program includes a conditional cash transfer aspect, and all the participants unanimously agreed that if there had to be any cuts at any time in this program, go ahead and cut the cash, but never cut the educational aspect where we support them. I was truly taken aback by that because often these programs are seen as a quick cash grab, but they truly valued more the opportunities and support for empowerment more than simply a few hundred dollars that won’t last over time.”

She noted that the knowledge, skills, and qualifications participants gain through the program have the power to transform not only their own lives but also the lives of their families for generations to come. As such, she made it clear that she has no intention of allowing the program to be cut under her watch.

The event, themed “RISE 10 Years Strong. Empowering Nevisian Families: Reshaping Lives,” brought together a wide cross-section of supporters and stakeholders, including Deputy Premier the Honourable Eric Evelyn, Assistant Secretary in Social Empowerment Michelle Liburd-Rawlins, Acting Director of Community Development Denesia Smithen, Former Director of Social Services Sandra Maynard, RISE Supervisor Karen Brandy, Counsellor and featured speaker Sheila Hanley, case managers, education officers, teachers, and representatives from the Ministry of Social Development in St. Kitts.

Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley, also commended the Ministry of Social Empowerment during his May 29 monthly press conference.

“With RISE people are doing subjects [CXC exams], they are trying to advance their education. We are equipping people with skills; that is what we are doing here in Nevis. We are in the business of taking care of people… ensuring that those who need a hand up can get that hand up and put on a path to sustainability for them and their families.”

He emphasized the NIA’s commitment to funding and supporting social development programs.

“We have and continue to do a remarkable job taking care of people, and all of these programs and policies have had the full backing of the Cabinet. These programs come at a cost, but we have not shied away from allocating the necessary resources to ensure the safety nets in our society…so that our people who need help can get access to that help.”

As RISE enters its second decade, the program continues to reshape lives, focusing on empowerment, not dependency, and ensuring that the people of Nevis have the tools to build lasting success for themselves and their families.