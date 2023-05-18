NWD issues advisory on water situation in Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 18, 2023) – The following is an advisory from the Nevis Water Department regarding the disruption in the water supply.

The Nevis Water Department would like to advise the public that the water supply is likely to be shut off in all areas of the island as of Thursday, May 18, 2023, until further notice.

However, restoration efforts have already begun, and every effort is being made by our team to restore water level in the tanks.

The situation is caused by the drought we are experiencing due to the significant drop in rainfall the island has been experiencing over the past months.

Our water supply is currently low and in order to restore the water levels we would have to shut down the supply.

We do apologize for any inconvenience caused to all consumers at this time.

Persons are urged to exercise all water conservation practices including using recycled water for lawns, monitoring domestic water use in your homes which includes taking baths, brushing teeth, washing of dishes, clothes and vehicles.

Thanks for your understanding at this time. For any emergencies please contact the department at: (869) 6659061 or (869) 7655319.