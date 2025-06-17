OAS-UWI Scholarship 2025 open for application

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 17, 2025) -The Ministry of Human Resources is pleased to inform you that the Organization of American States (OAS) in collaboration with the University of the West Indies is offering scholarships for OAS member states.

The Ministry is pleased to forward the attached information from OAS in collaboration with the University of the West Indies relating to scholarship opportunities to pursue the following:

Early Childhood Development and Family Studies Bachelor’s and Certificate Programs offered by the Global Campus

Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes offered by Cave Hill, Mona and St. Augustine Campuses.

The programs will be instructed virtually for the global campus and onsite for all others.

Please note that the scholarship covers only a portion of the costs (one-time tuition wavier), and as such, all other expenses have to be borne by the recipient.

Interested persons may apply via https://uwi.edu/gsr/oas-scholarships . The deadline for the submission of applications is 30 June, 2025.

For additional information on the eligibility, scholarship selection criteria, selection process, and more, please see the attached brochure.

Should you require any further assistance, please feel free to contact us at the Ministry of Human Resources.