Ongoing Drainage Works in Charlestown Underscore NIA’s Commitment to Infrastructure Resilience

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 23, 2025)-The Nevis Island Administration (NIA), through the Ministry of Works, continues to prioritize critical infrastructure upgrades across the island, with particular focus on resolving longstanding drainage issues in Charlestown.

Improvement works are currently underway in the Low Street area, particularly near the vicinity of Fanny’s Variety Store. These efforts aim to enhance road safety, minimize flood risks, and ensure accessibility for all road users.

The Honourable Spencer Brand, Minister of Works, noted that the initiative is part of a broader strategy to address problem areas within the capital.

“Recently we’ve had some issues with our drainage culvert in that area, and we took the decision to have that drain completely reconstructed,” he said. “We are also ensuring that we reconstruct the culvert across the island main road directly across from Fanny’s Variety Store. We believe that this will help with the drainage challenges we are currently facing in that area.”

Minister Brand expressed appreciation to the general public for their cooperation and understanding as the work progresses.

“I want to thank the motorists for their patience and understanding while the work is being undertaken,” he said.

He also commended the Public Works Department for their dedicated service as they continue to deal with some of the drainage and culvert issues currently being faced in Charlestown.

The NIA remains steadfast in its commitment to building a resilient and sustainable infrastructure network, equipped to handle both present demands and future challenges.