Opposition MPs Back NIA Bills to Strengthen Nevis’ Financial Sector

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 07, 2025)– Opposition Members in the Nevis Island Assembly have expressed support for two key financial sector Bills introduced by the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) during the November 06 sitting.

Independent parliamentarian the Honourable Cleone Stapleton Simmonds and Leader of the Nevis Reformation Party (NRP) the Honourable Dr. Janice Daniel Hodge both recorded their backing for the Nevis Limited Liability Company Ordinance (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the Nevis Business Corporation Ordinance (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which were subsequently passed.

Honourable Stapleton Simmonds underscored the importance of the measures, emphasizing that “anything that affects our banks, banking and financial services sector would certainly have a direct impact on every other industry.”

She noted that the amendments are intended to protect both Nevis’ reputation as an offshore jurisdiction and the interests of its people.

“This Bill, though short in length, is significant in strengthening the corporate regulatory framework that underpins our international financial services…I therefore give my full support to this Bill and wish it safe passage in this Honourable House.”

Dr. Daniel Hodge, while also voicing her support, noted that the government had allowed adequate time for public engagement and input, saying that “it is important to note that the first reading of this amendment would have been on September 25th and we’re here today on November 6th which would have given the public and others a reasonable amount of time, I think, to make contributions.”

The two pieces of legislation, tabled by Minister of Finance the Honourable Premier Mark Brantley, form part of the NIA’s ongoing efforts to bolster Nevis’ international financial services sector by enhancing record-keeping, transparency, and accountability requirements for financial entities operating within the jurisdiction.